10-day-old baby, injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan, dies in hospital

A 10-day-old baby, who was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. At least two other civilians also got injured in the latest case of ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The baby was kept under observation in Poonch district hospital on Sunday while the two other civilians were shifted to a hospital in Jammu. They are still undergoing treatment.

This comes even as heavy shelling by Pakistan was reported on Monday morning in Mankot Krishna Ghati and Mendhar.

At around 5 pm on Sunday, Pakistan Army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The violation, carried out by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars, took place in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of the district.

The Army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani Army by firing heavily on them.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

This comes close on the heels of India moving 100 companies of paramilitary groups to the Kashmir valley to enhance security in the region. News agency ANI quoted top government as saying that the decision was taken after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a top-level meeting on the security situation in Kashmir.

There were confirmed inputs that Pakistan army-backed terrorist groups were planning to carry out a major attack on Indian soil.

The report further said that the peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra, which saw a record number of pilgrims taking part, had irked the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan and country's spy agency ISI.