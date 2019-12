New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in after a bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Thursday.

The bus was travelling to Sidhi from Rewa when it collided with the truck. The incident took place at 6 am.

Several people are still feared to be trapped inside the bus.

Live TV

The injured were taken to Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment while the police is carrying out the rescue operations.

(More details awaited)