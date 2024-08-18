10 Dead, 37 Injured In UP Bus-Truck Collision, En Route To Aligarh For Raksha Bandhan

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district claimed the lives of 10 people on Saturday while 37 individuals are reportedly injured. The incident occurred near the Salempur police station when a passenger-filled bus collided with a Max vehicle. Upon receiving news of the accident, the District Magistrate (DM), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other administrative officials reached the spot.

The injured have been admitted to regional hospital while some have been referred to Meerut hospital.

Reports indicate that the occupants of the Max vehicle were employees of a Ghaziabad company and were returning home to Aligarh to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival. Unfortunately, their journey was cut short as their vehicle collided with the Roadways bus, resulting in ten confirmed fatalities.

The incident occurred in the Salempur police station area when a speeding private bus, attempting to overtake another vehicle, collided with a pickup truck. According to reports, the pickup truck was carrying around 20-22 passengers and was traveling from Shikarpur towards Bulandshahr.

This is a developing story