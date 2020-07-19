10 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (July 19) expressed condolence on the deaths of 10 people due to lightning strikes during thunderstorms in at least seven districts of the state. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

CM Nitish appealed to the people of the state to remain vigilant and stay indoors as long as possible during the bad weather. He also asked people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department in this regard.

At least 10 people were killed in lightning strikes in the state on Sunday. Three people were killed in Purnea, two in Begusarai and one each in Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga districts, a Disaster Management Department official said.

More than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past three weeks.

The highest number of 83 people were killed in lightning strikes in 23 districts on June 25.