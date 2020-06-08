10-month-old girl killed in fatal car accident at Delhi's Tilak nagar

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a 10-month-old girl was crushed by a Mercedes-Benz car in Tilak Nagar area of ​​Delhi.

The accident took place around 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon when Radhika, a mere 10-month-old girl, was playing in the parking area under her house when the Mercedes-Benz car driver was reversing the car.

The injured child was immediately rushed to the DDU Hospital in Delhi but she was declared brought dead.

According to police, the car driver was a 31-year-old man named Akhilesh. While the owner of this vehicle is named Jasbir Singh.

Police have taken the vehicle into possession, further investigation is underway.