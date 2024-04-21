10 Police Personnel Injured After Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The tragic incident took place on Sunday in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh after a bus travelling for polls duty overturned due to which 10 police personnel of Madhya Pradesh police were injured.

Earlier the local police official said that the injured belonged to the CRPF, but, later Jagdalpur's senior police official informed that the injured personnel belonged to the Madhya Pradesh police, PTI reported.

The incident took place when the security personnel were heading from Faraspal to Gariband in the Mahasamund parliamentary constituency which will go to vote on April 26, officials said.

The bus consisted of 36 Madhya Pradesh police personnel, it skidded off the road when a bus driver took a turn to save cattle which suddenly arrived on the road due to which 10 personnel received injuries in the accident, he said.

After the accident, the injured were shifted to the medical college at Dimrapal in Jagdalpur, where five of them were admitted to the hospital and the others were discharged after being administered preliminary treatment, he added.