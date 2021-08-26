हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

100% teachers vaccinated in West Bengal, ready for third wave: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said the priority for vaccination was being accorded to parents of children who are 12 years of age and below.

File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said all teachers in the state have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said two crore additional doses will be made available across the country for them.

Banerjee, after chairing a meeting of health department officials, also said that the state is "prepared to tackle the possible third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, and priority for vaccination was being accorded to parents of children who are 12 years of age and below.

Chief secretary HK Dwivedi, transport minister and chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's board of administrators, Firhad Hakim, were also present at the meeting.

Amid concerns that the third wave might pose a greater threat to kids, the CM said, "We are trying to prioritise vaccination of parents of children who are 12 years old and below.

"Around 10,000 beds have been readied for handling the third wave. Also, we have vaccinated 100 per cent of the teachers," the CM, who holds the health portfolio, told reporters at the SSKM hospital.

Mandaviya had on Wednesday said that more than two crore additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among states this month for vaccinating all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day on September 5.

The CM, while talking to the reporters, further said that experienced nurses and those who have put up exceptional performances would be promoted to the post of "practitioner sisters".

They will have responsibilities "quite similar to that of the doctors", she said.

"These nurses can pitch in when there is a dearth of doctors. The health department will come out with an official guideline in the matter," she maintained.

Banerjee stated that quack doctors in the state's rural areas will be given adequate training and asked to serve at primary health centres.

Lauding all healthcare professionals for their hard work and dedication amid the pandemic, she said that a 10-acre land will be allotted by her government for doctors and nurses to build a housing complex.

A decision has also been taken to set up a hostel on Lee Road here for the doctors and nurses of state-run SSKM hospital, she underlined.

The CM said she would hold another meeting on the health infrastructure of the state on September 16.

