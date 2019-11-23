11 dead, 9 injured after two buses collide in Rajasthan's Nagaur

New Delhi: Eleven people, including a child and four women, were killed and nine others injured after two mini buses met with an accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 3 am. The buses were carrying passengers from Maharashtra's Latur and Sholapur and they were travelling to Hisar, Haryana, to meet a spiritual guru.

When one of the buses crossed Hanumangadh mega highway near Kuchaman city, the driver sighted a bull on the road and in an attempt to save the animal, he lost control of the bus and collided with a tree. The driver of the other bus, which was behind it, also lost balance of the vehicle.

Live TV

According to police, of the nine injured, six are critical and have been referred to Jaipur for treatment. The rest are being treated at a hospital in Kachuman.

Police reached the spot immediately and carried out rescue operations.