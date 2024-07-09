11 UP Women Misuse PMAY Funds, Flee With Lovers After First Installment: Reports

11 married women from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district are reported to have misused the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. This scheme, which aims to assist poor and middle-class families in constructing permanent homes, has come under scrutiny following these incidents.

Women Flee After Receiving First Installment

According to media reports, these women allegedly received the first installment of Rs.40,000 from the PMAY scheme and subsequently left their husbands, fleeing with their lovers. The situation was brought to light when the deserted husbands reported the matter to the police.

The incident involves beneficiaries from several villages in the Maharajganj district, including Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli. According to a report by News18, around 2,350 beneficiaries received funds under the PMAY scheme in this district recently.

Suspension Of Further Payments

In response to these events, officials have decided to halt the disbursement of the second installment to the beneficiaries. This measure aims to prevent further misuse of the funds.

Following the lack of development, officials issued notices demanding the immediate start of construction work. When no response was received, the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) issued warnings to the husbands of the women involved.