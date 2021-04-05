118-year old woman becomes India’s oldest woman to get COVID-19 vaccine

Sagar: A 118-year-old woman has set a record of sorts by receiving the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. She got the first jab at a vaccination centre in Sagar on Sunday (April 4).

Sagar District Magistrate, Deepak Singh, has retweeted the tweet by the state Public Relations Department which said a 118-year-old woman Tulsabai, who is a resident of the Sadarpur village in Sagar district, has received the Covid vaccine, thus becoming the country's oldest woman to get the jab.

The woman in Bundeli dialect said, "I have myself received the corona vaccine, so everybody should get it. There is no problem in getting inoculated. The people should wait for their turn and get themselves vaccinated."

Doctor Bhupendra Kurmi has said that the date of birth of the elderly woman is January 1, 1903, as per her Aadhaar card and she is a resident of Sadarpur village.

Raising the alarming level of new coronavirus cases, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath attacked the government on the shortage of the vaccines in the state and said, "On one hand the present Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has appealed to each and every person to receive the vaccine, on the other hand, there are not enough vaccines available in many districts of the state. People are forced to return to homes without the jab.

There are deaths due to a shortage of oxygen supply in hospitals. There is a lack of medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, there are not enough Covid testing kits, no beds for treatment in many districts, private hospitals brazenly charging high treatment rates. What is the government doing? Don't know if the Chief Minister is reviewing the Covid-19 situation or not?"

