close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

13 rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship from flooded dredger

30 AM due to severe flooding onboard. 

13 rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship from flooded dredger
Pic courtesy: ANI

At least 13 crew member from a Merchant Ship Tridevi Prem, which is a dredger, abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat early Monday morning at about 02:30 AM due to severe flooding onboard. 

The crew member abandoned the dredger at sea off New Mangalore Port Trust Anchorage and they were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Amritya in a daring and swift Search and Rescue operation undertaken in extremely inclement weather and rough sea conditions.

The Search and Rescue operation for another seven crew member who were onboard the dredger for repair work was undertaken by NMPT Tug Ocean Esteem.

Tags:
Indian Coast GuardMerchant Ship Tridevi PremSea
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi will address UN conference to combat desertification

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Former PM Manmohan Singh blames Modi govt for economic slowdown