13 rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship from flooded dredger

At least 13 crew member from a Merchant Ship Tridevi Prem, which is a dredger, abandoned the vessel in a lifeboat early Monday morning at about 02:30 AM due to severe flooding onboard.

The crew member abandoned the dredger at sea off New Mangalore Port Trust Anchorage and they were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Amritya in a daring and swift Search and Rescue operation undertaken in extremely inclement weather and rough sea conditions.

The Search and Rescue operation for another seven crew member who were onboard the dredger for repair work was undertaken by NMPT Tug Ocean Esteem.