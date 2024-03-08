New Delhi: A festive occasion turned into a nightmare for 14 children who were taking part in ‘Shiv Barat’ on Mahashivratri in Kota on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The children, aged between 10 and 16 years, suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension power line overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. Two of the children were critically injured with 100 and 50 per cent burns, while the others had minor injuries, a senior police official said. The injured children were immediately taken to the MBS hospital in Kota.

Addressing the media after the incident, Kota SP Amrita Duhan said, "It's a very sad incident. People from the Kaali Basti were gathered here with their Kalash, a child was carrying a pipe of 20-22 ft that touched the high-tension wire. In an attempt to save that child, all the children present there were electrocuted."

"The priority is to give them proper treatment. One is in serious condition with 100% burns. An investigation has been initiated and if there has been any negligence from anyone, it will come out in the report. Except for the one who is 25 years of age, the rest children are below 14 years," Duhad added.