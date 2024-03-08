NewsIndia
KOTA MAHA SHIVRATRI

14 Children Electrocuted In Rajasthan's Kota As Maha Shivratri Celebration Turns Tragic

A group of 14 children who were participating in ‘Shiv Barat’ on Mahashivratri in Kota faced a horrific incident on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

14 Children Electrocuted In Rajasthan's Kota As Maha Shivratri Celebration Turns Tragic

New Delhi: A festive occasion turned into a nightmare for 14 children who were taking part in ‘Shiv Barat’ on Mahashivratri in Kota on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The children, aged between 10 and 16 years, suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension power line overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. Two of the children were critically injured with 100 and 50 per cent burns, while the others had minor injuries, a senior police official said. The injured children were immediately taken to the MBS hospital in Kota. 

Addressing the media after the incident, Kota SP Amrita Duhan said, "It's a very sad incident. People from the Kaali Basti were gathered here with their Kalash, a child was carrying a pipe of 20-22 ft that touched the high-tension wire. In an attempt to save that child, all the children present there were electrocuted."

 

"The priority is to give them proper treatment. One is in serious condition with 100% burns. An investigation has been initiated and if there has been any negligence from anyone, it will come out in the report. Except for the one who is 25 years of age, the rest children are below 14 years," Duhad added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA analysis 'guarantee of change' in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali