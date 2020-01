14-Delhi bound trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

According to northern railway officials, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express were running late by 2:30 hours each while Mumbai-Amritsar Express was delayed by 3 hours. Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti and Varanasi New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath was delayed by 2 hours.

Here's a list of trains that are running late due to fog:

Trains running late Late by hours:



12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express 2.30

15955 Dibrugarh-Delhi In Brahmaputra Mail 2.00

12381 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Durunto 1.00

12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express 2.00

20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express 1.00

22409 Gaya-Anand Vihar Terminal Express 1.30

22167 Singrauli-Nizamuddin Express 2.00

11057 Mumbai-Amritsar 3.00

12919 Ambedkar Nagar-Katra Malwa Express 1.30

12121 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti 2.00

14257 Varanasi New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath 2.00

15273 Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express 2.30

14205 Faizabad Delhi Faizabad Express 1.00

22402 Udhampur Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Express 1.00