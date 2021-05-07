15.6 kg Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized from two Tanzanian nationals at Chennai airport

Chennai: Two Tanzanian nationals were caught smuggling 15.6 kg Heroin worth Rs 100 crore at the Chennai International Airport on Friday (May 7). It was “among the biggest narcotics seizures made in Chennai”, according to the airport security officials.

The accused, identified as Deborah Eliah (46) and Felix Obadia (45), arrived in Chennai, as they did not find a direct flight from their home country to Bengaluru.

Deborah was traveling to India for treatment in Bengaluru and was accompanied by her attendant Felix, on a Visa that was granted based on communication with a Bengaluru hospital.

Air customs officials at the airport, who maintained a high vigil, based on information regarding narcotics smuggling from African countries, intercepted the duo.

Senior officials said that the duo appeared nervous and gave evasive replies on being questioned, following which their baggage was examined.

"Even when their clothes and personal belongings were emptied, the empty suitcases were noticed to be very heavy. That's when the suitcases were examined thoroughly and the packets were found concealed beneath the trolley rods, pasted neatly to the shell of the suitcase,” Commissioner of Customs, Rajan Chaudhary told Zee Media.

Five plastic packets were recovered from each trolley suitcase. On testing, 15.6 kg of white coarse powder suspected to be Heroin valued at Rs 100 crore was recovered and seized under The NDPS Act 1985, read with Customs Act.

“In this case, they had smeared some spicy powders to hoodwink the dog squads and make it all the more difficult to detect. This is a new smuggling route from Africa and this is among the biggest narcotics seizures made in Chennai,” Chaudhary added.