16 Dead After Houseboat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram
As per State Minister V Abdurahiman, at least 30 people were onboard when the houseboat overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area.
At least 16 people, mostly children, have died after a houseboat sank in Kerala's Malappuram district, officials said on Sunday. As per State Minister V Abdurahiman, at least 30 people were onboard when the houseboat overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area. "More victims are believed to be trapped under the boat and have to be brought out. The boat had overturned. The reason for it is not yet known. Police will be investigating it," he told PTI.
