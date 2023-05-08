16 Dead After Houseboat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram

At least 16 people, mostly children, have died after a houseboat sank in Kerala's Malappuram district, officials said on Sunday. As per State Minister V Abdurahiman, at least 30 people were onboard when the houseboat overturned and sank near Tuvalthiram beach in the Tanur area. "More victims are believed to be trapped under the boat and have to be brought out. The boat had overturned. The reason for it is not yet known. Police will be investigating it," he told PTI.





PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each to the family of victims. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," the Prime Minister tweeted.