16 Haj houses across India given to states for COVID-19 quarantine, isolation facilities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday (May 9, 2020) said that 16 Haj Houses across India have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 affected people. He said that several state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs.

Naqvi also added that different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in PM and CM relief funds for Corona pandemic with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Besides, these waqf boards are also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy.

He also said that more than 1,500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in the treatment and well-being of Corona patients.

Naqvi opined that these Health Care Assistants include 50% of girls who are helping in the treatment of Corona patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2000 other Health Care Assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry. The Ministry is providing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country.

Naqvi informed that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has contributed Rs 1.40 crore in “PM-CARES” fund. AMU Medical College has also arranged 100 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. AMU has also arranged Corona tests, more than 9,000 tests have been done till now.

Naqvi further stated that quarantine and isolation facilities were arranged at Khwaja Model School and KayadVishramsthali at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for Coronavirus affected people. More than 4,500 Jayarin belonging to all religions from across the country were provided food, accommodation and health facilities during the lockdown.

These facilities were arranged by Dargah Committee, Dargah Khadims and Sajjada-nashin. The Dargah Committee and its other associated organisations provided facilities worth about Rs 1 crore which also included arrangements to send the people back to their states.

Naqvi said that face masks have also been prepared on large scale under Seekho Aur Kamao skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, these masks are being distributed among the needy.

The Minority Affairs Ministry will launch the “Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi” awareness campaign to make people aware of social distancing and other guidelines for safety from COVID-19.

He said that everyone in the country is working united and strongly to defeat the challenge of Coronavirus pandemic on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people belonging to Minority communities are equally contributing to this fight along with all the people of the society.