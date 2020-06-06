हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

16 Indian Navy trainee sailors test COVID-19 positive in Gujarat's Porbandar

The trainee sailors were posted at the Porbandar naval base. Initially, eight sailors tested coronavirus positive and were shifted to Jamnagar military hospital.

16 Indian Navy trainee sailors test COVID-19 positive in Gujarat&#039;s Porbandar
PTI photo

Ahmedabad: As many as 16 trainee sailors of the Indian Navy have tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive at the naval base in Gujarat's Porbandar in the last four days. As Porbandar does not have a military hospital, all of them have been shifted to such a facility in Jamnagar, state defence spokesperson Puneet Chadha said.

The trainee sailors were posted at the Porbandar naval base. Initially, eight sailors tested coronavirus positive and were shifted to Jamnagar military hospital, the official informed.

After contact tracing, health officials collected some more samples from the base and found another eight sailors to be infected two days back. All of them have been shifted to Jamnagar for treatment

The state defence spokesperson added that the work of making the naval base infection-free has been completed and a few other employees have also been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in April, four soldier craftsmen undergoing training at the Military Station in Vadodara had tested positive for the infection.

Tags:
Indian NavyPorbandarGujaratPorbandar naval baseJamnagarCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

India-China Army commanders meet to resolve Ladakh standoff
  • 2,26,770Confirmed
  • 6,348Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M9S

Watch: Large number of elephants are killed due to smuggling