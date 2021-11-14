हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPG cylinder

17 injured, five houses collapse as LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Azadpur

While 16 were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with minor burn injuries, one was admitted to RML hospital.

17 injured, five houses collapse as LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Azadpur
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A cylinder blast in a house in Delhi`s Azadpur injured 17 people on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 10.08 am in Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a fire accident in a house near Lalbagh masjid, Azadpur due to a cylinder blast.

On reaching the spot, it was found that 17 persons sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

While 16 were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with minor burn injuries, one was admitted to RML hospital. No casualties were reported in the incident, said the police.

Five houses were damaged due to the blast and four fire tenders were pressed into action which were able to successfully douse the fire.

"On preliminary inquiry, it was found that one Pappu Kumar was changing gas cylinder in his house at 3rd floor and during the process, the cylinder blasted and roof and walls of his house collapsed and due to its impact 4 other houses of 2nd floor also collapsed," said the police.

Further investigation into the incident is underway and legal action is being taken accordingly, the police added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPG cylinderLPG cylinder explosionLPG blastaccident
Next
Story

Perpetrators will be brought to justice: Manipur CM N Biren Singh after attack on Assam Rifles' convoy that killed 7

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Akhilesh Yadav said, people of UP want change