A disturbing video showing a group of people assaulting a girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is going viral on social media. The Barrackpore Police took immediate action, launching a suo motu investigation and apprehending two suspects identified from the footage, which is believed to be about two years old. The authenticity of the video, shared widely on social media, has sparked intense political debate.

The BJP has alleged that a close associate of the local TMC MLA was involved in the assault, while the ruling party has called for a thorough examination to verify the video's veracity. Details surrounding the motive behind the assault remain unclear at this time.

Horrific video coming from Taltala club, Ariadaha, Kamarhati municipality, Kamarhati VS!



Jayanta singh ,Close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra is thrashing a girl with his gang in his kangaroo court!



He is known for taking 'SUPARI' in area



Mamata 's women centric govt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6qJ0gS1jF — Subham. (@subhsays) July 8, 2024

"The police have taken note of the circulating video showing the assault on a girl. A suo motu criminal case has been initiated, and legal actions are being pursued against those seen in the video. Two individuals are already in police custody," stated a post by the Barrackpore Police on social media.

News agency PTI quoting sources within the police department confirmed that the video dates back at least a couple of years. The footage portrays individuals holding a person aloft by their limbs while others allegedly beat them with sticks. Reportedly, the incident occurred at a club in Ariadaha, North 24 Parganas district.

BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, expressed outrage over the incident, squarely blaming Jayant Singh, an associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, for the assault. "I am absolutely appalled by the video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayant Singh brutally attacking a girl. This act, under a government that claims to champion women's rights, is a disgrace," Majumdar posted on social media.

In response, senior TMC leader Santanu Sen has called for a forensic examination of the video, dismissing it as a tactic by the BJP to smear the reputation of West Bengal.

Interestingly, another incident has emerged from Ariadaha, where a teenage boy and his mother were allegedly assaulted by a group led by Jayant Singh.

This developing situation continues to unfold as authorities investigate further into the circumstances surrounding the disturbing video and subsequent incidents in North 24 Parganas.