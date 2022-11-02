2 arrested for selling cow meat in Chhattisgarh, thrashed by locals en route to police station

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): The police arrested two persons for allegedly selling cow meat in Chakkarbhatha locality under Chakkarbhatha police station limits of Bilaspur district on Wednesday, an official said. The accused have been identified as Narasimha Rohidas (50), a resident of Rahangi and Ramniwasi Meher (52), a resident of Mudhipar. They were carrying cow meat in a sack. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur said that around 50 locals reached the police station along with the two accused and lodged a complaint that they were selling cow meat by carrying it in a sack. Following which, a veterinary doctor was called for the examination of the meat in the sack.

The complaint was found correct. After that a case was registered against both the accused and they were sent to jail, she added.

SP Mathur further said, "A video of both the accused being assaulted has also come to light in which they were thrashed on the way to the police station. A medical examination of both the accused has been conducted and if any complaint is filed by them in future then action will be taken on it too".

According to reports, as soon as the villagers came to know about the matter that the accused were carrying cow meat in a sack, they reached the spot. The locals beat up them and paraded them naked on the way to the police station.

They also shot a video and made it viral on social media. Nonetheless, on getting the information about the matter, the police pacified the crowd and assured them of legal action.