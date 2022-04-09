2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam: Police

Jammu Kashmir Police, along-with other security forces, have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Police official said, "Police in Budgam along-with 2RR & 179Bn CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT from orchard area of Rathsun Beerwah, Budgam."

Police identified the accused as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, arms and ammunition,. including one Chinese Pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds have been recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Officer said that more arrests can't be ruled out.

It's pertained to mention that until now Security forces have managed to arrest 164 terrorist's associates of different terror outfits this year.