हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kulgam

2 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Nipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Meanwhile, a cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to trace other terrorists.

2 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Nipora area in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam
PTI phtoto

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (June 13). The identities of the slained terrorists are being ascertained. 

Meanwhile, a cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to trace other terrorists.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Search underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said today, confirming the incident. 

The encounter started at Nipora area of Kulgam district on Friday night and was underway at the time when last report came. 

Tags:
KulgamJammu and KashmirNiporaSecurity forcesIndian ArmyKashmir PoliceJ&K policeEncountergunbattleTerrorism
Next
Story

LIVE: Ladakh reports 124 confirmed cases in last two days; tally at 239
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M45S

DNA analysis of how Delhi and Mumbai is failing to fight COVID-19