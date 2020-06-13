2 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Nipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in an ongoing encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (June 13). The identities of the slained terrorists are being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to trace other terrorists.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Search underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said today, confirming the incident.

The encounter started at Nipora area of Kulgam district on Friday night and was underway at the time when last report came.