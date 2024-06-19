2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter Near Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Baramulla’s Hadipora village, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started following a search operation to locate the terrorists hiding in the region.

As per the local officials, the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fired on security personnels, injuring two.

The joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Lyser, Hadipora area of Rafiabad in Sopore jurisdiction. As the forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire, a police officer said.

As of the latest update, an intermittent exchange of fire was still ongoing. In response to the situation, authorities closed government degree college Hadipora and Panash institution as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The Union territory is witnessing a surge in terror activities in the past few weeks. On June 3 an encounter broke out between the armed forces and terrorist in the Nihama area of District Pulwama.

On June 9, a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in the Reasi region resulting in nine deaths. The bus was en route to the Shiv Khori cave temple when attackers opened fire, acting on the orders of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza.

Two days after the attack, a person was reportedly injured when terrorists opened fire in a village in Kathua district, near the International Border, and one terrorist was killed.

A third encounter took place in the Doda district of Jammu, followed by another in the same region, marking the fourth encounter in three days.

The encounter occurred a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Srinagar, first visit as he assumed the office for the third term. He will participate in International Yoga Day celebrations on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday.