2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear in NIA court on Friday

Bhopal: BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur will appear in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Friday in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

This comes after blast-accused Pragya Thakur failed to appear in court on Thursday. The court had expressed displeasure on her absence.

BJP MP's lawyers had submitted an exemption application stating high blood pressure as the reason for her absence.

However, special judge VS Padalkar, while granting the exemption, had said that Pragya Thakur has to be present on Friday or "face consequences" as no supporting medical documents were submitted with the application.

Keeping the court's seriousness in mind, Pragya flew from Bhopal on Thursday night and will be present before judge VS Padalkar on Friday in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Pragya Thakur visited the statue of Maharana Pratap after getting discharged from the hospital. She was seen wearing a bandage on her right hand.

On May 17, the Special NIA court had ordered all the seven accused to be present before the court at least one time a week.

Sadhvi Pragya, who won Lok Sabha election from Bhopal on a BJP ticket, was arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and got bail after nine years. She was out on bail citing health grounds. She is currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.