Not only 22 crore rupees. ED's raid on West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's house unearths hidden money as well as 'close' ties. This is the demand of ED only. Zee News has not verified its authenticity. But those who used to comment on Sovan Chatterjee-Baisakhi Banerjee, now they are gearing up again.

Partha Chatterjee's 'close' Arpita Mukherjee has caught the eye of many. She run a nail art salon. Also a fitness lover. Arpita is as comfortable in her gym clothes as she is in her traditional clothes. Various pictures of her in Bengali style sarees, latest fashion jewelery have already spread on the net.

After ED's arrest the picture that is now doing the rounds of Arpita with Minister Partha Chatterjee wearing a red saree-golden jewelery. But she can also be seen in western clothes.

After Arpita Mukhopadhyay, another person identified as Partha Chatterjee's 'close' was found during the investigation. Her name is Monalisa Das. She is the Head of Bangla Department of Kazi Nazrul University. It is known that she was in charge of taking care of Parthababu's property in Santiniketan. On Saturday, she denied all the allegations.

Monalisa Das, known to be a close aide of Partha Chatterjee, is also on the ED's radar. This is what the BJP has claimed. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that Mona Lisa is another person on the ED's radar. In whose name there are 10 flats. She is also associated with Bangladesh.

When you think of teaching, another college professor comes to your mind. Ex Mayor and Minister Sovon Chatterjee's girlfriend Baisakhi Banerjee.

They are posting various pictures on social media. The former mayor is seen spending various sweet moments with 'special friend' Baisakhi.

Both of them are seen in matching clothes in many picture. Netizens mocked them as 'Rang Milanti'. Although they do not always care about sarcasm.

Once upon a time, there was also a lot of rumours with another beautiful woman. Piyali Mukherjee was a lawyer by profession. His body was recovered by the police in 2013. That's when the picture of her was spread. Rumours continued, she was close to then Minister of Transport and sports Madan Mitra. However, there was no official support on whether that rumour was true or not.