22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignation led to fall of Kamal Nath govt, join BJP

A total of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignation led to the fall of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. This took place at the residence of party president JP Nadda. Nadda symbolically inducted them into the party by offering him a party stole.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the BJP and was present, said, "Our 22 MLAs have joined BJP today with the blessings of Party President JP Nadda. All will get tickets. He encouraged us and assured that everyone's honour will be maintained. "

All the MLA`s met Nadda earlier in the day in the presence of Scindia. Apart from him, two key leaders of Madhya Pradesh -- Narendra Tomar and Vijayvargiya were also present.

After the 22 MLAs deserted the Kamal Nath government, the veteran Congress leader resigned from his post just ahead of a crucial floor test.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati accepted the resignation of all rebel MLAs including six cabinet ministers who are said to be supporters of Congress` former senior leader Scindia. These members include Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput and Prabhuram Choudhary. They all were cabinet ministers in Kamal Nath government.

After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 20 claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation.

After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state add a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles. He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test on Friday. 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP.

Earlier in March, Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. In his resignation letter to Congress` interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." He even accused his former party of living in denial.