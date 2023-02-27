22-Year-Old Digital Marketer Earned 70+ Lakhs by Selling High-Ticket products through internet worthy 7 crores'

Advancement of technology and the digital revolution that’s been taking place in recent times has created many opportunities for those who want to achieve in the same field. Advanced applications, modern equipment, softwares are all assisting in innovation.

Many youngsters are heading towards great success these days with the help of technology. Digitalization everywhere is making this happen. And, here solopreneur Sagar Bhardwaj is making a mark with his exclusive skills.

Sagar Bharadwaj is a 22 year old boy from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Interestingly he has studied engineering but his passion was towards marketing. As any middle class boy will have, Sagar also has experienced all those ups and downs in his childhood as he belonged to a middle class family. So, his beginning was decent.

Initially his friends used to mock him when he used to talk about his dream and venture in college. There was no one who could believe that he’ll be a successful solopreneur. But his belief system was so strong that nothing could deteriorate that.

From being a zero to a boy who earns more than 70 lakhs and generates more that 7 crores for their clients, Sagar has come a long way. But it all started when he was 18 years old. Sagar didn’t want to sit inside the cubicle and spend 10 hours a day as a traditional employee. In fact he doesn’t even believe in that. Instead he wanted to be a solopreneur who chooses his working hours as and when he needs.

But luck was not in favor of him when he started his ideas into existence. He tried and tested many businesses but nothing worked for him. But that resilience that he doesn’t want to work under anybody was keeping his efforts constant. So he didn’t give up.

One fine day he decided to learn digital marketing and build his career around that. Since that was the time that digital marketing was booming like anything and was making way all through, he foresaw the upcoming opportunities in that, he learnt the necessary skills required to sail through this competitive world. Moreover he put all his past experience into a litmus test in order to give a big shot. He pursued his engineering degree along with a side hustle.

After his studies, he devoted himself completely to digital marketing. He started getting sweet fruits from his venture. He was working with the clients across the globe while sitting on his bed. He created a bunch of offers and packaged them as core services. By this time Sagar had a sound knowledge in content creation, website creation, landing pages, SEO and generating organic leads for high ticket products for his clients.

He has all the skills of the 22nd century that are quintessential to survive. Moreover he had a right mindset backed with a systematic approach. That’s the secret sauce of success. His thoughts were clear. He knew what he was doing. He started exploring market science, psychology and sales theories. Marketing became his favorite topic. He started learning the high income skills from pros in the respective field.

Sagar’s dream was big. He never wanted to be a 9-6 employee. His line of thinking has always been different. So he took his own path of being an entrepreneur and believed in his might and skills. Fortunately his hard and smart work held his hands.

Sagar also strongly believes that reading motivational books and philanthropists writings, will infuse a great amount of inspiration within you. He personally has read life changing books like Rich dad, poor dad, and the psychology of money, the secret by Rhonda and others. He says these books have had a real impact on him and on his mindset.

His overall journey from middle class boy to the most successful digital marketer, has stood like testament for his growth. His story has been inspirational for everyone who wants to make a mark in life. His life is an example of how one can become successful in life overtaking all the obstacles.

Believing one's passion and living it day and night can bear the sweet fruits. Sheer dedication puts you in the success basket.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect inititative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)