22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Kargil war memorial

Dras: The solemn ceremony to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras was held on Monday (July 26). RK Mathur, Hon'ble Lt Governor was the Chief Guest, he laid a wreath and paid his tributes to the fallen soldiers in a ceremony held at Kargil War Memorial, symbolizing ‘Shradhanjali’ from the entire Nation to the Bravehearts.

This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were unique in two ways as the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincided with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial. The Journey of the Victory Flame across the country commemorates 50 years of triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

On 26 July, at the Kargil War Memorial, the proceedings commenced with the reception of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ at the Kargil War Memorial by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC 14 Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, and Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC 16 Corps, other officers, gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, NoKs of martyrs and civil dignitaries.

It was followed by a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony by esteemed civil and military dignitaries. The gallantry awardees of the Kargil War, next of kin of bravehearts, and veer naris also paid their tributes to the fallen heroes with tearful nostalgia.

Every year on this day, the nation pays homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our Bravehearts during Operation VIJAY in the Kargil War of 1999.