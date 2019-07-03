23 crorepati ministers, 17 ministers face criminal cases in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, says ADR

In the criminal, financial, education, gender and other background analysis done by the Andhra Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 26 ministers from Andhra Pradesh Assembly, 23 of them are crorepatis and 17 ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. The ADR released the findings on June 25 after analysing the affidavits of all the 26 ministers, including Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Live TV

Of the 23 (88 per cent) crorepati ministers, the minister with highest declared assets is CM Reddy with assets worth Rs 510.38 crores, followed by Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy with assets worth Rs 130 crores and Mekapati Goutham Reddy with assets worth Rs 61 crore. The average assets of 26 ministers analysed is Rs 35.25 crores.

A total of three out of the total ministers have declared their total annual income above Rs 1 crore. Also, a total of 21 of the total ministers analysed have declared liabilities.

A total of 65 per cent ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves. Nine ministers, which accounts for 35 per cent, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The Cabinet has a total of three women members, which accounts for 12 per cent.

A total of eight (31 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between eighth and twetfth standard while 18 (69 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. A total of 12 (46 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while 14 (54 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years.