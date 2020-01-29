23 killed in Nashik bus-auto collision, NDRF conducts rescue operation

At least 23 people were killed and more than 31 injured in an accident involving a speeding state transport bus which collided with an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Tuesday evening. NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the site.

The accident took place at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon Deola Road as the bus driver reportedly lost control after the rear tyre of the vehicle burst. After the collision, both vehicles fell into a roadside well.

State Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those injured. "The accident near Nashik is very unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased, and free medical treatment to all the injured," Parab said.

Live TV

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media expressed his condolences. "Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers," he tweeted.

A police official said that the speeding bus, packed with passengers, crashed into the auto-rickshaw. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation-run (MSRTC) bus was on its way to Kalwan in Nashik from the adjoining Dhule district, while the auto-rickshaw was coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus dragged the auto-rickshaw along with it and both the vehicles fell into a roadside well, the official added.