TikTok addiction

24-year-old kills self after being scolded by husband for TikTok addiction

Before committing suicide, she recorded her video in which she asked her husband to take care of their two kids.

A twenty-four-year-old woman from Ariyalur in Tamil Nady has committed suicide after she was scolded for spending too much time on TikTok video app. Anitha, who hailed from Perambalur, recorded a video of her drinking the pesticide.

She was married to 29-year-old Palanivel and have a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Before committing suicide, she recorded her statement in which she asked her husband to take care of their two kids. Palanivel who was in the agricultural trade moved to Singapore a few years ago for work.

Anitha was introduced to the app via her friend. Her family members alleged that she was neglecting her family and children due to her addiction to the app. When she went overboard while using the app, the family informed her husband who later called and tried to reason with her to restrict its use. However, the family claims that Anitha refused to let go of the app.

In an unfortunate event, while she was busy on the app, her daughter got hurt while playing while Anitha remained oblivious of what was happening around her. The family members yet again urged her husband to intervene in the matter and ask her to take care of the children.

When Palanivel called her up, he yelled at her over the phone regarding the incident. He is believed to have told her that he would destroy her phone. 

Upset after getting scolded by her husband, Anitha took the extreme step and consumed pesticide while recording it on video.

She was rushed to Ariyalur GH at first and later to a private hospital in Trichy, but she did not respond to treatment and died.

