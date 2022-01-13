265 police personnel in Maharashtra died from COVID-19 till date, over 2,000 under treatment

New Delhi: Maharashtra Police on Thursday (January 13, 2022) said that 265 of its personnel lost their lives to COVID-19 so far. The state police also added that the highest number of deaths was recorded in Mumbai Police.

At least 126 Mumbai Police personnel lost their lives to COVID-19. Currently, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the Maharashtra Police.

Earlier, on Wednesday, an official said that at least 370 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Those infected included 60 officers and 310 constables, he said. At present, a total of 504 officers and 1,678 constables are undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection across the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up more than 27 per cent from a day ago, taking the overall tally above the 70-lakh mark, while 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

The new cases included 86 infections of the highly contagious Omicron strain, pushing their cumulative count in the state to 1,367, the health department said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said 28,041 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered from the infection so far to 66,49,111. Mumbai city reported 16,420 cases.

