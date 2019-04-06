28 Muslim candidates crack UPSC civil services exam 2018, down from 52 last year

NEW DELHI: Twenty-eight Muslim candidates (3.69%) cracked the UPSC civil services examination this year, results of which were declared on Friday. A total of 759 candidates, including 577 men and 182 women, have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.
In 2017, from 52 Muslim candidates (5.25%) out of a total of 990 candidates cracked the UPSC exams in 2017. While the figure in 2016, was 50 (4.55%) out of 1099 candidates.
Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC Result 2018:
1. JUNAID AHMAD: Rank 3
2. MOHD ABDUL SHAHID: Rank 57
3. GAUHAR HASAN: Rank 137
4. AMBUL SAMAIYA: Rank 140
5. SHAFQAT AMNA:Rank 186
6. REHANA BASHIR: Rank 187
7. SHAIKH MOHD ZAIB ZAKIR: Rank 225
8. SAYYED RIYAJ AHEMAD: Rank 261
9. BUSHARA BANO: Rank 277
10. MD JAWED HUSSAIN: Rank 280
11. MIRZA QADIR BAIG: Rank 336
12. BABAR ALI CHAGATTA: Rank 364
13. MUHAMMAD SAJAD P: Rank 390
14. SHAHZAD ALAM: Rank 398
15. FARASH T: Rank 421
16. MUHAMMED ABDUL JALEEL: Rank 434
17. MOHAMMAD HASHIM: Rank 448
18. SHAHID AHMED: Rank 475
19. MD SARFARAZ ALAM: Rank 488
20. AYMAN JAMAL: Rank 499
21. ARSHI AADIL: Rank 520
22. ANSARI ZAID AHMED SAEED AHMED: Rank 522
23. ALI ABOOBACKER T T: Rank 533
24. FAISAL KHAN: Rank 546
25. BASHA MOHAMMED B: Rank 565
26. MD TAUSIF ULLAH: Rank 597
27. MOHAMMED MUSTAFA AEJAZ: Rank 613
28. MD SHAHID RAZA KHAN: Rank 751
Kanishak Kataria, a BTech graduate from IIT Bombay, topped the examination 2018 while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank. The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women.