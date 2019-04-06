28 Muslim candidates crack UPSC civil services exam 2018, down from 52 last year

NEW DELHI: Twenty-eight Muslim candidates (3.69%) cracked the UPSC civil services examination this year, results of which were declared on Friday. A total of 759 candidates, including 577 men and 182 women, have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

In 2017, from 52 Muslim candidates (5.25%) out of a total of 990 candidates cracked the UPSC exams in 2017. While the figure in 2016, was 50 (4.55%) out of 1099 candidates.

Muslim candidates who cracked UPSC Result 2018:

1. JUNAID AHMAD: Rank 3

2. MOHD ABDUL SHAHID: Rank 57

3. GAUHAR HASAN: Rank 137

4. AMBUL SAMAIYA: Rank 140

5. SHAFQAT AMNA:Rank 186

6. REHANA BASHIR: Rank 187

7. SHAIKH MOHD ZAIB ZAKIR: Rank 225

8. SAYYED RIYAJ AHEMAD: Rank 261

9. BUSHARA BANO: Rank 277

10. MD JAWED HUSSAIN: Rank 280

11. MIRZA QADIR BAIG: Rank 336

12. BABAR ALI CHAGATTA: Rank 364

13. MUHAMMAD SAJAD P: Rank 390

14. SHAHZAD ALAM: Rank 398

15. FARASH T: Rank 421

16. MUHAMMED ABDUL JALEEL: Rank 434

17. MOHAMMAD HASHIM: Rank 448

18. SHAHID AHMED: Rank 475

19. MD SARFARAZ ALAM: Rank 488

20. AYMAN JAMAL: Rank 499

21. ARSHI AADIL: Rank 520

22. ANSARI ZAID AHMED SAEED AHMED: Rank 522

23. ALI ABOOBACKER T T: Rank 533

24. FAISAL KHAN: Rank 546

25. BASHA MOHAMMED B: Rank 565

26. MD TAUSIF ULLAH: Rank 597

27. MOHAMMED MUSTAFA AEJAZ: Rank 613

28. MD SHAHID RAZA KHAN: Rank 751

Kanishak Kataria, a BTech graduate from IIT Bombay, topped the examination 2018 while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates securing an overall fifth rank. The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women.