28% population in Delhi exposed to coronavirus COVID-19, shows second sero survey

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that 28.35% population in the nation capital has been exposed to coronavirus COVID-19 and has developed antibodies to fight the viral disease. Jain made the statement while giving details of the second serological survey or serosurvey in Delhi. It is to be noted that the second serological survey was conducted between August 1-7 and a total of 15,000 samples were collected.

The result of the sero survey means that around 58 lakh people in Delhi now have antibodies. The highest prevalence of COVID-19 was found in the southeast district - 33.2 per cent. Notably, in previous survey the district had recorded 22.12 prevalence. The least number of cases has been registered in the New Delhi area - 24.6 per cent.

The first sero survey in Delhi was carried out in the first week of August and it showed that 23.48 per cent of the city's population was exposed to the contagious viral disease.

The next two rounds of sero surveys are scheduled in the first weeks of September and October. A serological survey is conducted to track the exposure of the population to a disease. During the survey, blood samples are taken from respondents and are tested for antibodies.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases breached the 28-lakh mark with the highest ever single-day spike of 69,652 fresh cases of infections on Thursday. The death toll rose to 53,866 with 977 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured cases and 53,866 the number of deaths.

Delhi has a total of 11,068 active cases, 1,39,447 discharged patients and 4,226 deaths.