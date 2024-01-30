3 CRPF Personnel Killed, 14 Injured In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, three soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today. According to reports, 14 soldiers were injured in the encounter. According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The injured personnel were taken to Raipur for treatment where they are said to be out of danger. The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

A FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas. Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border. (With ANI inputs)