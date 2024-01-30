trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715846
NewsIndia
CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE

3 CRPF Personnel Killed, 14 Injured In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

3 CRPF Personnel Killed, 14 Injured In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, three soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today. According to reports, 14 soldiers were injured in the encounter. According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The injured personnel were taken to Raipur for treatment where they are said to be out of danger. The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

A FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas. Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border. (With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden