3 killed, 26 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

The accident took place on Thursday night when the bus, on its way to Agra from Kanpur, rammed into the truck that was parked on the roadside with its driver sleeping inside.  

Etawah: Three people, including a one-year-old boy, were killed and 26 injured when a roadways bus in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck on National Highway 2 near Bijauli village, police said on Friday (August 27). The accident took place on Thursday night when the bus, on its way to Agra from Kanpur, rammed into the truck that was parked on the roadside with its driver sleeping inside, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Omvir Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya (1), Nirupat (42), and a woman whose identity is yet to be established. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Two people who suffered serious injuries have been referred to Saifai Medical College, Singh said. A total of 40 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident, he added. 

Tags:
accidentEtawahUP accidentbus truck collissionNational Highway 2
