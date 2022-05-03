3 LeT terrorists arrested in Sopore, ammunition recovered: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said they arrested three terrorists belonging to the outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir’s Sopore.

In a statement, police said the recent killings of non-local labourers and grenade attacks in multiple locations were investigated and suspected individuals from various places were detained and sustained interrogation established the role of the LeT organisation behind the killings.

On May 2, three individuals were observed moving suspiciously along the orchards in the general area of Haigam.

The security forces challenged the individuals; however, they fled towards the orchards in the general area. The MVCP ( Mobile vehicle check post) chased the three individuals and the security forces deployed along the appreciated escape routes nabbed them,” reads the statement.

Police identified the individuals were identified as Tafheem Reyaz of Usman-abad Warpora; Seerat Shabaz Mir of Brath Kalan Sopore and Rameez Ahmed Khan of Mirpora Brathkalan.

Police said the search of the individuals led to the recovery of three Chinese pistols and ammunition and incriminating materials. They added that more arrests and recovery can't be ruled out.

Meanwhile, Arms and ammunition were also recovered by security forces from a car(Scorpio ) in Ganderbal, one Lashkar e Toiba militant associate was also arrested and is being interrogated.