tikri border

3 women farmers from Punjab killed after speeding truck runs them over near Delhi border protest site

"Three people have died after being hit by a dumper truck at Bahadurgarh, further investigation underway," said SP Jhajjar, Wasim Akram. 

3 women farmers from Punjab killed after speeding truck runs them over near Delhi border protest site
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Three women farmers were killed on Thursday (October 28, 2021) after a speeding truck ran over a divider on which they were sitting. As per the reports, the trio was waiting for an auto to the nearby protest site at Delhi- Haryana border.

After the accident, the driver of the truck ran away from the accident scene, police said, adding that two of the women died on the spot while one died in the hospital.

"After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in Mansa district of Punjab. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident," the police said.

According to media reports, the deceased belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district and were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). The police also said that the injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak.

The incident took place near Tikri border where farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for nearly 11 months demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

