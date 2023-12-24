322 New COVID-19 Cases Takes Active Cases Tally To 3,742 In India, One Death In Kerala

New Delhi: India recorded 322 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases in the country stands at 3,742. Kerala reported the highest number of cases with 128, followed by Karnataka with 96 and Maharashtra with 35. Delhi registered 16 new cases in the same period.

The death toll from the pandemic in India remains at 4,635. The recovery rate is 97.8 per cent, with 3,657 people having recovered from the infection so far. The active cases are 450, which is 1.2 per cent of the total caseload.

Earlier on Saturday, a multifold spurt in fresh Covid cases was noted in India over the past 24 hours, with Kerala contributing the major chunk of those. A total of 423 cases were reported and of which 266 were from Kerala and 70 from neighbouring Karnataka, Union health ministry data showed. Two deaths were reported in Kerala. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country was recorded at 3,420.

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan asserted that there is no need to panic currently as it is a variant of interest and not of concern. However, she urged pe