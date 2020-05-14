3722 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count reaches 78003

New Delhi: With 3,722 new cases of coronavirus infection and 134 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 78,003, the Union Health Ministry stated on Thursday.
Of the total cases, 49,219 are active and 2,549 are fatalities so far while at least 26,234 people have recovered from the disease, the Ministry said.
In Maharashtra, which is still the worst-hit state, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 25,922 followed by Gujarat that has 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 9,227 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.
Here's the state-wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2137
|1142
|47
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|80
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|940
|388
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|187
|28
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|55
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|7998
|2858
|106
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9267
|3562
|566
|12
|Haryana
|793
|418
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|66
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|971
|466
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|173
|79
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|959
|451
|33
|17
|Kerala
|534
|490
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4173
|2004
|232
|20
|Maharashtra
|25922
|5547
|975
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|538
|143
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1924
|200
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4328
|2459
|121
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9227
|2176
|64
|29
|Telangana
|1367
|940
|34
|30
|Tripura
|155
|16
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|72
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3729
|1902
|83
|33
|West Bengal
|2290
|702
|207
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|78003#
|26235
|2549
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
At least 7,998 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.
Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).
Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).
Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (940), Haryana (793), Jammu and Kashmir (971), Karnataka (959), Kerala (534), Odisha (538), Tripura (155) and Chandigarh (187).
States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble the country despite efforts from the central and state governments to stop its spread. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.