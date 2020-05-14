हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

With 3,722 new cases of coronavirus infection and 134 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 78,003, the Union Health Ministry stated on Thursday.

3722 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count reaches 78003

New Delhi: With 3,722 new cases of coronavirus infection and 134 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 78,003, the Union Health Ministry stated on Thursday.

Of the total cases, 49,219 are active and 2,549 are fatalities so far while at least 26,234 people have recovered from the disease, the Ministry said.

In Maharashtra, which is still the worst-hit state, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 25,922 followed by Gujarat that has 9,267 cases and Tamil Nadu has reported 9,227 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 975, followed by 566 in Gujarat and 232 in Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the state-wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases in India

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths**
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 2137 1142 47
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 80 39 2
5 Bihar 940 388 7
6 Chandigarh 187 28 3
7 Chhattisgarh 59 55 0
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0
9 Delhi 7998 2858 106
10 Goa 7 7 0
11 Gujarat 9267 3562 566
12 Haryana 793 418 11
13 Himachal Pradesh 66 39 2
14 Jammu and Kashmir 971 466 11
15 Jharkhand 173 79 3
16 Karnataka 959 451 33
17 Kerala 534 490 4
18 Ladakh 43 22 0
19 Madhya Pradesh 4173 2004 232
20 Maharashtra 25922 5547 975
21 Manipur 2 2 0
22 Meghalaya 13 10 1
23 Mizoram 1 1 0
24 Odisha 538 143 3
25 Puducherry 13 9 1
26 Punjab 1924 200 32
27 Rajasthan 4328 2459 121
28 Tamil Nadu 9227 2176 64
29 Telangana 1367 940 34
30 Tripura 155 16 0
31 Uttarakhand 72 46 1
32 Uttar Pradesh 3729 1902 83
33 West Bengal 2290 702 207
Total number of confirmed cases in India 78003# 26235 2549
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

At least 7,998 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,328), Madhya Pradesh (4,173) and Uttar Pradesh (3,729).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,290), Andhra Pradesh (2,137), Punjab (1,924) and Telangana (1,367).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (940), Haryana (793), Jammu and Kashmir (971), Karnataka (959), Kerala (534), Odisha (538), Tripura (155) and Chandigarh (187).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble the country despite efforts from the central and state governments to stop its spread. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown 4.0 Health Ministry
8 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh dead, 54 injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna
