Dussehra 2020

4 killed as boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion in West Bengal's Murshidabad

The police is investigating lapses in the handling of idol immersion in Murshidabad that led to the tragedy. 

KOLKATA: At least four people were killed and several went missing after a boat capsized in a water body during immersion of Durga idol in West Bengal. The incident took place on Monday (October 26) at Beldanga of Murshidabad district. 

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sukhendu Dey (21), Pikon Pal (23), Arindam Banerjee (20) and Somnath Banerjee (22), all residents of Beldanga.

Soon after receiving the reports, the police and rescue team started a search operation and recovered four bodies. Meanwhile, several people continue to remain missing after the boat capsize incident. 

The Police is also investigating lapses in the handling of idol immersion in Murshidabad that led to the tragedy. 

Dussehra 2020Durga Idol ImmersionBoat capsizeKolkata boat capsize
