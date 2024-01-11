416 Myanmar Army Soldiers Flee to India Amid Civil War, Repatriated: Army Chief

New Delhi: As Myanmar’s civil war intensifies, hundreds of its soldiers sought refuge in India, triggering a border crisis. Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande revealed on Thursday that 416 Myanmarese troops crossed the border to escape the clashes between the government forces and the armed ethnic groups in their country. He was addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day.

Gen Pande said that the Indian military was “closely watching” the situation near the Indo-Myanmar border, which he termed as “concerning”. He also said that some of the insurgent groups operating in Myanmar were feeling the pressure and trying to infiltrate into Manipur. “The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is something that we are closely watching,” he reiterated.

According to officials, all 416 Myanmarese soldiers who entered India have been sent back to their country. India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar, and has been maintaining cordial relations with its neighbour. However, the recent political turmoil and violence in Myanmar have posed a challenge for India’s security and foreign policy.