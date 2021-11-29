43 students, teachers in Telangana girls’ residential school test COVID-19 positive

Sangareddy: As many as 43 students and teachers of MJPTBCWR girls’ residential school were found COVID-19 positive on Monday (November 29).

A couple of days ago, a student had tested positive for coronavirus after which the health officials tested 261 students and 21 teachers.

The total strength of the students studying in the school is 491. There are 27 teachers.

Apart from testing, the officials are also carrying out genome sequencing of all the samples.

All the affected students and teachers have been moved to an isolation facility. So far, none of them are reported to be serious.

