5 Best and Free Video Player Apps for Android

In this technology era, we don’t have to spend a lot of money on the best video player for entertainment. You can explore a plethora of video players for Android that too for free and watch your videos hassle-free. Most of the media player apps can play a wide range of video codecs seamlessly.

With the increase in the number of streaming services and the popularity of watching movies, in the comfort of their homes video players have come back to the spotlight. With these third-party apps, you can do more than just play video and music as they are more designed to run multiple features and perform more easily.

So to make your video-watching experience even better we have explored some of the best and free video player apps for Android devices. These video players have an easy user interface and amazing features so you can watch your videos, movies, and music anytime and anywhere.

Best and Free Video Player apps for Android

Here we have provided the best and free video player apps for Android to enhance your experience below:

1)MX Player:

MX Player is one of the best video players for Android that provides you with a powerful and user-friendly experience for its users. You can watch any video content as it supports multiple video formats for your Android device such as MP4, MKV, WMV, etc. You can even easily control playback and adjust the volume with the gesture control feature. It also has exceptional playback quality and an intuitive interface for its users so you can easily adjust contrast, brightness, etc.

Key Features:

It provides multi-core decoding and hardware acceleration, that ensures smooth playback for demanding files.

Gesture controls, like pinching to zoom, provide for simple navigation and control over the playing of videos.

The kid's lock function helps them avoid making unintentional calls or unknowingly moving between apps.

You can get customization options like brightness, volume, subtitles, etc. for a personalized experience.

2)Archos Video Player:

Archos Video Player has a plethora of features that include subtitle support, gesture control, multiple video supports, and much more. You can even play videos from various sources such as internal storage, external USB storage, and multimedia servers. This video player app automatically redeems TV shows movie descriptions and posters online providing a seamless and organized video collection.

Key Features:

It supports multiple audio and video formats such as AVI, MP4, MKV, MP3, etc.

This video player integrates videos from various sources into a unified collection that makes it easy to organize and access the media content.

Archo video player allows you to download subtitles and browse content by genre, duration, year, and rating.

This video player also includes TV-friendly features like DTS/ AC3 passthrough, an audio boost option, and 3D support.

3)HD Video Player All Format:

HD Video Player All Format is one of the free video player apps that offers you a friendly user interface and amazing features to enhance your experience. You can explore features like Video downloader, Equalizer, subtitle support, customization, gesture controls, and much more. It also supports a wide range of video and audio formats like MP4, MOV, WMV, AAC, TS, MP3, FLV, etc. You can easily multitask like a pro with the floating window feature as you can switch to multiple apps without exiting the video or movie. It is the best video player Android as you can explore multiple features, well it also offers you the premium option to enhance your experience more.

Key Features:

Cast your favorite movies or videos with the built-in Chromecast feature.

This video player allows you to process heavy video files quickly with the “Hardware Decoder”.

It has customizable subtitles as well as Closed Captions to enhance your viewing experience.

With this video player, you can navigate the app in 30+ languages around the world.

4)VLC Player:

VLC Media Player is an open-source multimedia player and it is known for its versatility. It can play a wide range of multimedia files like video and audio files as well as streaming protocols. This media player is available for different platforms such as Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS. It plays almost every audio and video file, share drives, DVD ISO, and network streams.

Key Features:

It supports all codecs and video formats such as AVI, MP4, FLAC, TS, MKV, M2TS, Ogg, etc.

You can even stream videos if you have URL and subtitle support on your device.

Enhance your listening experience with the Bass Boost Equalizer feature.

It has an easy gesture control feature you can seamlessly control the volume, and forward and backward buttons with a single click.

5)Plex:

One of the best video players is Plex since it's a great option for people with big video collections but little storage on their phones. To save up space on your Android device, you may set up a server on a computer and stream material to it from there. Plex offers free movies, on-demand TV series, live TV streaming, and support for a variety of media formats. It supports multiple video formats as well for a seamless experience.

Key Features:

It supports multiple video and audio formats and even access to over 300 live TV channels and on-demand TV shows.

You can stream the media library from the Plex server to any connected device to provide a seamless and consistent viewing experience.

It also supports multiple user accounts with personalized recommendations, watchlists, and viewing history.

It even supports casting and mirroring that allows users to send content from their mobile devices to a large screen.

Let's Wrap Up

Explore these top 5 best and free video player apps for Android devices to enhance your overall viewing experience. These best android apps offer unique features and capabilities than your default video players. Whether it's seamless playback, customizable interfaces, or support for various file formats, these apps have proven to be reliable companions for Android users.

With options ranging from the elegant simplicity of one to the feature-rich adaptability of another, consumers may now choose the perfect option that suits their unique tastes. The Android industry is thriving because of these excellent video player apps, which provide users the flexibility to improve their video playback experience without going over budget."

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)