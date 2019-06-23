close

Jammu and Kashmir

5 dead, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

At least five persons were killed and three others injured Sunday when a vehicle rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said. 

Jammu: At least five persons were killed and three others injured Sunday when a vehicle rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said. 

The accident occurred at Kewal villager near Budhal in the border district around 4.15 pm, a police official said. He said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge. 

Two persons were found dead on the spot while the driver of the vehicle and two others succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital, the official said. The three injured were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to the hospital, he added.

