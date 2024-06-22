Atal Setu Pul Crack News: After minor cracks were observed in the bridge that connects the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Seva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai to the city, the opposition has raised their voice against the BJP on the quality of the bridge. While the BJP immediately hit back and said 'Stop defaming Atal Setu'. Atal Setu is based on the name of former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this is India's longest sea bridge which consists of 6 lanes and covers 22 Km.

Five Key Points About Atal Setu

1. Length Of The Bridge: Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in India which consists of 6 lanes and covers 22 km, of which 16.5 Km is above the sea and the remaining 5.5 Km is on land.

2. Unique Quality: Atal Setu consists of unique arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers. An emergency exit road and ventilation system were connected to the bridge which enables it to deal with any kind of unexpected situation. This bridge has been designed to handle traffic flow from both directions.

3. Relief From Trafic: The bridge's official name is 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 January 2024. This bridge provided immediate relief to those who had to face disruption in their journey due to weather or traffic congestion. This bridge is actually a milestone in the development of Mumbai's infrastructure

4. Saves Time: Atal Setu provides quick connectivity to Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai International Airport. Due to this bridge, the travel time from Mumbai to South India has also been reduced. Also, it strengthened the connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Mumbai Port. Atal Setu is not only the lifeline of Mumbai but has also become a pivot of the overall development of Maharashtra. People are saving travel time due to the bridge connectivity between many important areas has increased.

5. Environment Friendly: Special care was taken of the environment while building the Atal Setu bridge. During the construction, all measures were taken to reduce sound and vibration that harm marine life.

In the current situation, political turmoil broke out between BJP and Congress after the grand old party leader Nana Patole shared a post on X and criticized BJP as cracks observed.

“A large number of cracks have created an atmosphere of fear among the travelers. While the incident of the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is fresh, many question marks are being raised on the work of the government as this shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai as well,” Nana Patole wrote in a post on ‘X’.