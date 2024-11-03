Advertisement
5 Injured In Grenade Attack At Sunday Market In J&K's Srinagar

The grenade attack came a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

 

J&K Grenade Attack: At least five people sustained injuries after terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. The attack took place near the heavily guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

It came a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

According to the officials, police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, news agency PTI reported.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover. On Saturday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said that a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter in the Khanyar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Now this operation has been completed. Security forces have killed a terrorist who has been identified as Usman; he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist, and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor have come to light, and further investigation is being done in this regard," IGP Birdi told news agency ANI.

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

"Based on specific input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Srinagar Sector CRPF in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On November 2, 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops; as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on X.

(With agencies inputs)

