5 Key Benefits Of Using A Metal Credit Card

Tailored for an exclusive audience, IDFC FIRST Bank’s Ashva and Mayura metal credit cards offer a range of benefits that meet the sophisticated needs of premium customers. From superior travel perks to luxurious entertainment options, the Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards provide benefits that are both unique and indulgent, making them ideal choices for those seeking more from their financial tools.

Five unique benefits of Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards

1. Exclusive travel benefits

One of the standout advantages of these metal credit cards is the enhanced travel benefits. With the Ashva Credit Card, cardholders can avail up to 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge or spa visits and 2 international lounge visits in a quarter.

The Mayura Credit Card takes this to the next level, offering 4 domestic lounge access or spas including 1 guest visit to domestic lounges and 4 international lounge visits per quarter.

Both cards also come with free trip cancellation benefits with a cover of up to ₹50,000 in a year on the Mayura Credit Card and up to ₹25,000 in a year on the Ashva Credit Card, providing peace of mind when there are change in travel plans.

Finally, both cards let you make international transactions without hurting your wallet. The Mayura Credit Card has zero forex markup, while the Ashva Credit Card has just a 1% forex markup.

2. Luxury lifestyle and entertainment perks

Maintaining a sophisticated lifestyle often means seeking out unique entertainment and leisure experiences, and these metal cards deliver just that.

With both Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards, you can enjoy up to 2 complimentary golf rounds or lessons every month. Both cards also provide Buy1Get1 movie offers via BookMyShow with up to ₹500 off on the second ticket with the Mayura Credit Card, and up to ₹400 off on the second ticket with the Ashva Credit Card. The movie benefit can be availed twice a month ensuring you experience top-tier entertainment with ease. These perks make it simple to blend luxury with day-to-day experiences, elevating your lifestyle seamlessly.

3. Comprehensive insurance protection

Security is a crucial part of any financial tool, and metal credit cards like Ashva and Mayura offer extensive insurance coverage. Both cards include air accident insurance of ₹1 crore, personal accident insurance for ₹10 lakhs, and lost card liability cover of up to ₹50,000. These comprehensive protections ensure that cardholders are well-covered in the event of unforeseen circumstances, whether at home or abroad.

4. Exceptional reward programs

Both Mayura and Ashva metal credit cards offer lucrative rewards that align with elite spending habits. The Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards allow you to earn up to 10X rewards on incremental spends above ₹20,000 and up to 5X rewards on spends below ₹20,000 in a statement cycle, making it an attractive option for those who spend frequently. Additionally, cardholders receive ₹1000 cashback on four transactions valued over ₹1000 on Mayura and ₹500 cashback on four transactions valued over ₹500 on Ashva, when these transactions are completed within 60 days from card generation, adding further value to the card's benefits.

5. Elegant design and durability

A metal credit card is more than just a financial tool; it is a statement piece. The Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards are crafted with sleek, durable metal that not only makes them stand out in your wallet but also ensures they last longer than traditional plastic cards.

The Ashva Credit Card, featuring two regal horses from ancient folklore, signifies strength and superior performance. The Mayura Credit Card showcases two regal peacocks, a timeless Indian motif, as a symbol of elegance and sophistication. Their aesthetic appeal, combined with their resilience, adds an element of prestige and distinction to your everyday transactions.

Conclusion

For elite customers, a metal credit card is more than just a payment method—it's an accessory that complements their lifestyle. The IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva and Mayura Credit Cards provide not only luxurious perks but also practical benefits that enhance every aspect of life, from travel and lifestyle to entertainment and insurance.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)