5 non-Kashmiri labourers killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

At least five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Sources said one labourer also got injured in the attack. It is learnt that all the labourers were from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers.

Jammu and Kashmir Police sources told ANI that the area has been cordoned off by security forces and a massive search operation has been launched. Additional security forces have been called in.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of 23 parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to know about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

On Monday, terrorists shot dead a truck driver in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. The truck driver was identified as Narayan Dutt of Katra in Jammu.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. According to police, the truck driver was waiting in Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, at least 19 people got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 pm. It is learnt that three people have sustained serious injuries, while the rest are in stable condition. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF reached the location and cordoned off the area.