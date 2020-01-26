हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

5 serial explosions rock Assam; CM Sonowal condemn 'terror on sacred day'

Out of five explosions, three took place in Dibrugarh district and one each in Tinsukia and Charaideo.

5 serial explosions rock Assam; CM Sonowal condemn &#039;terror on sacred day&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: At least five powerful grenade explosions blasts rocked Assam on Sunday morning as the country was celebrating its 71st Republic Day. There was no injuries reported in the incidents.

Out of five explosions, three took place in Dibrugarh district and one each in Tinsukia and Charaideo. The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara on AT Road in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh.

Live TV

Other two explosions took place in Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district and Teok Ghat under Sonari town of Charaideo district. 

Three of the explosions took place in Dibrugarh district and one in Charaideo.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the incident as a 'cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day'. "Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," he tweeted.

The banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) had called for a 'general strike' on Sunday, asking citizens not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, senior officials and bomb disposal squad were at the spot at the time of the last filing of the report. 

